Made in the 956: Valley woman's blog expands to magazine format

Lisa Campos was born and raised in Harlingen and to show how much she loves her city, she started a blog years ago called Explore Harlingen.

In her blog, she covers all things happening in Harlingen and surrounding communities. Her blog has grown a lot throughout the years and right now, on Facebook, she's got more than 32,000 followers, and it's still growing.

She's also expanding the blog to a magazine.

Lisa says she'll be putting out a monthly magazine, simply called Explore Harlingen Magazine.

She says she'll also have digital copies on her website at exploreharlingenblog.com.

Copies of the magazine will also be available at select businesses across Harlingen.