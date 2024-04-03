Man Accused for Involvement in RGC Teen’s Death Out of Jail

RIO GRANDE CITY – Jose Luis Garcia is accused of tampering with evidence in the murder of Chayse Olivarez.

Olivarez was killed back in 2017.

On Wednesday, Justice Rogelio Valdez reinstated a bond resulting in Garcia’s release from jail, in spite of opposition from Starr County's District Attorney's office.

Garcia still faces charges in court.

A trial date has not been set.

Two other suspects accused of capital murder in the murder of Chayse Olivarez remain in custody at the Starr and Hidalgo county jails.

The fourth suspect was released late November 2018.