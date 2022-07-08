Man accused of threatening people with a gun at Edinburg Municipal Park charged with terroristic threat
Related Story
A man accused of threatening people with a gun at Edinburg Municipal Park last week has been charged following his release from a hospital.
Police say on June 5, officers responded to the park after receiving several calls that a man was threatening people with a gun.
RELATED: Police: Man arrested, accused of threatening people with a gun at Edinburg Municipal Park
When officers arrived, a man who matched the description of the suspect evaded police.
The man, identified as 30-year-old Lee Hector Rios, was charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, and evading arrest, according to a news release from the city of Edinburg.
Rios was booked into Hidalgo County jail Monday on a $25,000 bond, according to online records.
News
Man accused of threatening people with a gun at Edinburg Municipal Park charged with terroristic threat
A man accused of threatening people with a gun at Edinburg Municipal Park last week has been charged following his... More >>
News Video
-
Man on skateboard dies after being struck by vehicle, Edinburg police say
-
Edinburg to expand wi-fi services in three new locations
-
Proposal to change how slavery is taught in school, Valley educators weigh...
-
Valley natives receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
-
Jury deliberating in Palmview double murder trial