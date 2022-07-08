Man accused of threatening people with a gun at Edinburg Municipal Park charged with terroristic threat

A man accused of threatening people with a gun at Edinburg Municipal Park last week has been charged following his release from a hospital.

Police say on June 5, officers responded to the park after receiving several calls that a man was threatening people with a gun.

When officers arrived, a man who matched the description of the suspect evaded police.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Lee Hector Rios, was charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, and evading arrest, according to a news release from the city of Edinburg.

Rios was booked into Hidalgo County jail Monday on a $25,000 bond, according to online records.