Man accused of threatening people with a gun at Edinburg Municipal Park charged with terroristic threat

10 hours 30 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, June 14 2022 Jun 14, 2022 June 14, 2022 9:24 AM June 14, 2022 in News - Local

A man accused of threatening people with a gun at Edinburg Municipal Park last week has been charged following his release from a hospital. 

Police say on June 5, officers responded to the park after receiving several calls that a man was threatening people with a gun.

When officers arrived, a man who matched the description of the suspect evaded police.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Lee Hector Rios, was charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, and evading arrest, according to a news release from the city of Edinburg. 

Rios was booked into Hidalgo County jail Monday on a $25,000 bond, according to online records. 

