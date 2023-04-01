Man accused of vandalizing Alton park arrested
A 23-year-old man was arrested on a graffiti charge Tuesday, according to the Alton Police Department.
Police say Rogelio Gutierrez is believed to be the person responsible for vandalizing playground equipment at Elizondo Park either late Sunday night or early Monday morning.
Court records indicate Gutierrez remains in custody on a $25,000 bond.
