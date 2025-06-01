Man arrested after allegedly cutting co-workers with saw at South Padre Island

A man is in custody after assaulting and injuring two co-workers with a saw, according to Cameron County Chief Park Ranger Horacio Zamora.

According to a news release, at around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Cameron County park rangers responded to Beach Access #3 on South Padre Island in reference to a disturbance.

Three subcontracted men were involved in an altercation where one of the men assaulted the other two with a construction circular saw, according to the news release.

Zamora said the circular saw is used to cut concrete.

The news release said one of the male victims received a laceration to his arm and the back of his neck. The other male victim received a laceration to his leg and arm.

The two victims were taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center for treatment and the suspect was taken to Harlingen Medical for an injury to his arm, according to the news release.

It is unknown what led to the altercation. The investigation is ongoing.