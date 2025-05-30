Man arrested after allegedly cutting co-workers with saw at South Padre Island
A man is in custody after cutting two co-workers with a saw, according to Cameron County Chief Park Ranger Horacio Zamora.
Zamora said a four-man crew with a construction company were at Beach Access #3 when one of the men became aggressive.
The unidentified suspect caused major lacerations on two of his co-workers with a circular saw used to cut concrete. One of the victims was cut in the arm and the second victim was cut in the leg, according to Zamora.
The suspect and two victims were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, according to Zamora.
It is unknown what led to the altercation.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
