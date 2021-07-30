Man Arrested After Firing Gun into the Air in Donna Neighborhood

DONNA – A Donna man is under arrest after firing his gun into the air.

Residents in the neighborhood tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS they were awoken by the gunshots early Monday morning.

Cpt. Rick Suarez with the Donna Police Department says officers spent the day collecting bullet casing in the neighborhood located north of 12th Street.

He says the man was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Kendal Hill, a resident, says she believes the man fired up to six or seven gunshots.

In the state of Texas, firing your gun into the air falls under disorderly conduct and can land you up to 180 days in jail, as well as a fine of up to $2,000.

