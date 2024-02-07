Man arrested in Willacy County after vehicle pursuit

The Raymondville Police Department, with assistance from the Willacy County Sheriff's Office, arrested a man after leading police in a vehicle chase.

The sheriff's office said the incident occurred Saturday at around 10:50 p.m. when they were called to assist in a one-vehicle pursuit of a GMC Terrain.

They said the vehicle, driven by Michael Steven Mendez, refused to stop for a traffic stop on SB Frontage Road near SH Spur 56. The pursuit ended near FM 2629 near West Street in Sebastian.

The sheriff's office said Mendez was taken into custody and had active felony warrants.