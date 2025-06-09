Man charged in connection with deadly Pharr shooting

A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Pharr was arraigned on Saturday.

Fernando Sandoval was charged with murder and four counts of endangering a child. His bond was set at $2,080,000.

The shooting took place Friday night at the 700 block of North Erica Street.

According to previous reports, officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to the scene and found a 40-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

According to Pharr Assistant Police Chief Michael Rodriguez, there were children playing outside in the area at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.