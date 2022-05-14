x

Man dies after shooting himself in Pharr shooting range, police say

A death investigation is underway after police say a McAllen man shot himself at a shooting range in Pharr.

According to police, 22-year-old Robert Levrier rented a gun and a box of ammunition from the Pointblank shooting range Wednesday at around noon, where he went on to “self-inflict a single gunshot.”

There were other customers in the shooting range but no one was hurt, officials said in a statement.

