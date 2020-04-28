Man Found Guilty in Mercedes Capital Murder Case

WESLACO – A man accused of kidnapping and killing another man was convicted by a jury after a week in court.

Jurors found Adalberto Guardado guilty of capital murder on Friday.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a body found in April of 2016. Investigators said people who were riding their ATVs discovered the victim in a brushy area.

Gilberto Garcia Garces, 44, was found near the levees south of FM 491.

Investigators said Garcia was kidnapped and forcefully taken from a tire shop in Mercedes where he worked.

The state is not seeking the death penalty against Guardado.

Although he was automatically sentenced to life without parole, Guardado can appeal the verdict.