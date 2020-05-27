Man in US Illegally Injured after 72-Year-Old Homeowner Opens Fire
Related Story
UPDATE (3/12): Investigators say a property owner allegedly opened fire after spotting a 25-year-old man, who is in the U.S. illegally, trespassing onto his property.
-----
MISSION – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Mission Tuesday.
The incident happened along Main and Beatty Streets near South Conway Avenue in the Madero area.
The Mission police chief, Robert Dominguez, says a 72-year-old homeowner confronted a man outside his home and opened fire.
A 25-year-old man was hit and is undergoing surgery at the hospital.
Dominguez tells us 12 people who crossed the border illegally were involved in what appears to be human smuggling.
Some of the people approached a home to try to escape from Border Patrol as neighbors watched.
"A 72-year-old Mission resident obviously got scared and got his handgun opened the door to see and at which time the group of individuals he fired one shot at them," explains Dominguez.
News
News Video
-
City of Mission faces challenges planning for hurricane season amid pandemic
-
No date set for drainage project for Weslaco neighborhood in flood prone...
-
Valley retiree jumps hurdles withdrawing from stimulus debit card
-
Hidalgo County religious leaders react to vandalism cases
-
Pandemic Q&A: May 26