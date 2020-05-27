Man in US Illegally Injured after 72-Year-Old Homeowner Opens Fire

UPDATE (3/12): Investigators say a property owner allegedly opened fire after spotting a 25-year-old man, who is in the U.S. illegally, trespassing onto his property.

Police are now working to submit this case to the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office.

A grand jury will decide if the homeowner will face charges for firing at the man.

-----

MISSION – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Mission Tuesday.

The incident happened along Main and Beatty Streets near South Conway Avenue in the Madero area.

The Mission police chief, Robert Dominguez, says a 72-year-old homeowner confronted a man outside his home and opened fire.

A 25-year-old man was hit and is undergoing surgery at the hospital.

Dominguez tells us 12 people who crossed the border illegally were involved in what appears to be human smuggling.

Some of the people approached a home to try to escape from Border Patrol as neighbors watched.

"A 72-year-old Mission resident obviously got scared and got his handgun opened the door to see and at which time the group of individuals he fired one shot at them," explains Dominguez.