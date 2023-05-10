x

Man Killed after Vehicle Strikes Cow

NEAR ALTON – Department of Public Safety troopers say a person died after the vehicle they were in struck a cow.

The accident happened Sunday night on 8 Mile Line and FM 2993 north of Alton.

DPS says a 32-year-old passenger of the car died at the scene.

NEAR ALTON – Department of Public Safety troopers say a person died after the vehicle they were in struck a... More >>
4 years ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 11:23:32 AM CDT September 24, 2018
