Man Killed after Vehicle Strikes Cow
Related Story
NEAR ALTON – Department of Public Safety troopers say a person died after the vehicle they were in struck a cow.
The accident happened Sunday night on 8 Mile Line and FM 2993 north of Alton.
DPS says a 32-year-old passenger of the car died at the scene.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
NEAR ALTON – Department of Public Safety troopers say a person died after the vehicle they were in struck a... More >>
News Video
-
Hospital report says accused driver in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Brownsville had...
-
Sheriff's office seeking suspect in armed robbery near Weslaco
-
Planning begins after Hidalgo County voters approve $195 million bond for drainage...
-
Overnight storm leaves severe damage in South Padre Island
-
TEA sides with Edinburg CISD employees accused of approving thousands in overtime...