Mavericks Handle Vaqueros
EDINBURG - UT-Arlington scored the first ten points of Saturday's game against UTRGV and never looked back. The Mavericks throttled the Vaqueros 86-65 to not only grab a road victory, but to end UTRGV's winning streak at three. CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has the highlights.
