Mavericks Handle Vaqueros

EDINBURG - UT-Arlington scored the first ten points of Saturday's game against UTRGV and never looked back.  The  Mavericks throttled the Vaqueros 86-65 to not only grab a road victory, but to end UTRGV's winning streak at three.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has the highlights.

3 years ago Sunday, December 17 2017 Dec 17, 2017 Sunday, December 17, 2017 1:43:28 PM CST December 17, 2017
