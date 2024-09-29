McAllen barbecue competitor turned content creator

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, we turn the spotlight to on barbecue enthusiast Arnie Segovia.

Over the years, he has gained a huge following online for his cooking videos.

Segovia is better known online as ArnieTex. From what started as a hobby for his son, turned into a dream job where he gets to pass down his recipes to the next generation of cooks.

"Our culture is familia, it's cooking in the kitchen," Segovia said.

Segovia is all about cooking South Texas dishes, from brisket to Mexican rice.

"So, one day I was making charro beans. We were recording that as a video, so I asked my mom 'hey make us some rice, mom you know so we can eat with our beans'," Segovia said.

That earned the McAllen native his first viral video. Now, Segovia has nearly a million followers on YouTube and 6,000 more on Instagram.

All because of his traditional dishes and love for barbecue. His videos have become so popular, that he's now known as "El Tío."

"I guess because a lot of your social media content creators are mostly a younger generation, right? There are a few older guys like us, but most of them are younger, and I guess, because I am a little bit older than most creators, people started to say, "Mira el tío, hey tío," and whatever," Segovia said.

Whether he reminds his viewers of their tío or not – he's passing down his recipes to the younger generations.

"I think it's important for us to share those old traditions and those old recipes, so that the younger generations can continue those traditions and some of those recipes as well," Segovia said.

He is currently working on a cookbook that should be released next summer.