McAllen bingo hall adapts to changes amid pandemic

A new trend you may have noticed, packed parking lots filled with people playing bingo, drive-in style.

"It's the only thing permitted-- the only legal gambling permitted in the state of Texas," Sergio Luna at Americana Bingo said. "Because it's regulated by the Texas Lottery Commission."

Like many other businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, Americana Bingo hall in McAllen was forced to adapt to stay afloat.

"I came up with the deal of doing drive-in bingo," Luna said.

The idea allowed the bingo hall to have a 10% capacity indoors and 75% outdoors in their parking lot area.

The drive-in style playing has created a sort of safety net for the bingo hall if restrictions tighten.

"If things were to get worse, how would we handle it? We would do 100% drive-in, if the county and city would permit us to do it," Luna said.

Watch the video for the full story.