McAllen boutique caters to breast cancer survivors

A boutique in McAllen is making a difference in the lives of breast cancer patients.

The Butterfly Boutique may seem like a typical boutique from the outside, but inside you'll see wigs, pink ribbons and bras and realize it's more.

Sylvia Hinojosa opened the boutique in the 80s as a lingerie shop, but when one of her models had both of her breasts removed due to cancer, she decided to help.

She transformed her store into a mastectomy boutique and offers wigs, scarves, and mastectomy garments to help women heal.

"It's a constant reminder what women live with, and we just felt that we could do it, and we're there to service them in whatever we can help with," Hinojosa said.

She says over the years she's seen more women being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Hinojosa says all she wants for women going through this battle is to feel supported and beautiful again, and the boutique is also a place where they can come and find someone who cares for them like a mother.