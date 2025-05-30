McAllen fire chief discusses staying safe outdoors during the summer

Many Rio Grande Valley residents will head to the pool or beach to cool off this summer and spending more time outdoors.

But it's important to do it safely.

According to the CDC, more than 4,500 people drowned in 2024 in the United States. More than 70 percent involved adults and for children, it's the leading cause of death ages one to four.

In the Valley, so far this year, a one-year-old drowned in a backyard pool in Hidalgo County.

McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how people can stay safe whether around water or in the heat.