McAllen High School Mariachi Oro wins state championship
The McAllen High School Mariachi Oro is among the Valley bands that are champions in the state mariachi finals.
The McAllen High Mariachi Oro has won the TAME state championship a total of seven times, but head mariachi Director Alex Treviño said this year was the most challenging.
The La Grulla High School mariachi band were also crowned state champions in the 4A division.
