McAllen high school student and cancer survivor publishes book

What started off as an idea turned a James "Nikki" Rowe High School student and cancer survivor into an author.

Abel Ramirez Jr. is the author of "The Young Killer", which is a book that mixes mystery and crime.

"It's about a killer who kills evil people— like they're doing bad things and he just goes out there and he also leaves evidence for the police, so he can see if they can try and get him, so he wants to make more of a challenge for him too." Ramirez said.

The book is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

