McAllen high school student and cancer survivor publishes book
Related Story
What started off as an idea turned a James "Nikki" Rowe High School student and cancer survivor into an author.
Abel Ramirez Jr. is the author of "The Young Killer", which is a book that mixes mystery and crime.
"It's about a killer who kills evil people— like they're doing bad things and he just goes out there and he also leaves evidence for the police, so he can see if they can try and get him, so he wants to make more of a challenge for him too." Ramirez said.
The book is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
What started off as an idea turned a James "Nikki" Rowe High School student and cancer survivor into an author.... More >>
News Video
-
Workplace handbook requirements could change due to COVID-19
-
A COVID-19 vaccine for children may still be a year away
-
Cold sea water temperatures paralyzing sea turtles, one Valley organization nursing them...
-
Edinburg hosting drive-thru holiday light show Dec. 12 at H-E-B park
-
Next hearing in Texas's DACA lawsuit set for Dec. 21