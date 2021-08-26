McAllen Holiday Parade resumes in-person attendance

The McAllen Holiday Parade is returning in person this December with some big acts and major fun.

City leaders estimate more than 200,000 people will be filling the stands on Dec. 4 as the parade moves back to its in-person venue at the McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Special guests Mario Lopez and Puerto Rican actor Julian Gil, who hosted last year's virtual parade, will appear, along with the United States Air Force band, giant floats, and local schools bands.

The parade is set to start at 6 p.m. on Sat. Dec. 4.; tickets go on sale on Fri. Aug. 27 at ticketmaster.com or the McAllen Convention Center box office.