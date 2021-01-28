McAllen homeowers now have extra day to pay 2020 property taxes

Good news for McAllen homeowners: You now have an extra day to pay your 2020 property taxes.

Property taxes were originally due on Jan. 30, but since that falls on a Sunday, the city changed the new date to Monday, Feb. 1.

The city of McAllen mailed the tax statements back on Nov. 1, 2020.

Property owners who did not receive their tax statements should call the City of McAllen's Tax Office at 956-681-1330.