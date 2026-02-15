McAllen ISD invests $2 million in upgrades for Veterans Memorial Stadium

The field at the McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium is getting a makeover.

Crews are currently replacing the entire field with new artificial turf, and a new track will also be added.

The total cost of the renovations is about $2 million. The last time the track was replaced was 20 years ago. The last time the turf was replaced was 10 years ago.

"There was already a safety concern with the track, where it was uneven because of the wear and tear. The turf field — it was time to replace it — and so for safety reasons we decided to invest in and replace it with a new turf," McAllen ISD Superintendent Rene Gutierrez said.

The work is expected to be completed by April or May 2026, weather permitting.