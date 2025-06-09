McAllen ISD, Mission CISD offering free summer meals for kids

It's summer break, and several Rio Grande Valley school districts are offering free breakfast and lunch for children.

The city of McAllen and McAllen Independent School District are partnering up for the Summer Meals for Kids program.

According to a news release, they will be providing free meals for children and teens under 18-years-old at the McAllen Public Library, located at 4001 North 23rd Street, from Monday, June 9, through July 31. There will be no food service on Fridays.

They will also have multiple meal sites throughout the community through August 8, according to the news release. No registration is required, and the meals will include breakfast, lunch and snacks that will be served on-site.

Lunch at the public library will be served Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and snacks will be served from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For a list of the community sites that will serve meals in McAllen, click here.

For questions or more information, contact McAllen ISD Child Nutrition Services at (956) 632-3226.

Mission Consolidated Independent School District is partnering with the Texas Department of Agriculture to also provide free meals to children under 18 through the Seamless Summer Option program.

Children do not need to be enrolled at Mission CISD or live within district boundaries to receive a free meal, according to a news release.

The news release said the program will be operating at 10 different sites throughout the community, including Mission High School, Veterans Memorial High School and Cavazos Elementary.

For the full list of locations and operating hours, click here.