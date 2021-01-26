McAllen ISD: No Threat to De Leon Middle School, Student in Custody
MCALLEN – A student at the McAllen Independent School District is in custody.
School officials tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the student reposted a message referring to a threat at a school in Los Angeles, California.
The district says that post mislead readers and caused panic at Alonzo De León Middle School.
The student was identified by McAllen ISD police and taken into custody.
The student claimed he reposted the Los Angeles message as a joke.
The student could possibly face charges.
