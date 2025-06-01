McAllen police search for missing 15-year-old girl

**UPDATE: Alia Lara has been found and reunited with family.

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Alia Lara's voluntary absence was reported to McAllen police on Thursday at around 7:20 p.m.

Lara was last seen in the area of the 2100 block of South 29th 1/2 Street in McAllen. She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'02 in height, 90 pounds, wears glasses, has brown eyes and short black hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark-colored ankle-length skirt, black Converse shoes and carrying a backpack.

Harboring a runaway is a violation of Texas law, and anyone knowingly doing so may be charged.

Anyone with any information on Lara's whereabouts is urged to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.