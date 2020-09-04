Mcallen Public Library offering a variety of drive-thru services
The McAllen Public Library will be be offering a wide range of drive-thru services starting this week.
One of the services is providing McAllen Independent School District students with meal bundles.
Breakfast and lunch bundles will be available for pick up Monday through Friday from 10:30a.m. to 12:30p.m.
