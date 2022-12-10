McAllen ready for Regional Semifinal versus CC Veterans Memorial
Related Story
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High School is in the UIL Regional Semifinal round for the first time since 2000.
Bulldogs are hosting one of two semifinal games. They'll face Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in McAllen.
Click on the video above for more.
News
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High School is in the UIL Regional Semifinal round for the first time since 2000. ... More >>
News Video
-
Weslaco traffic stop leads to arrest, discovery of narcotics in suspect's vehicle
-
Pump Patrol - Thursday, Dec. 9, 2022
-
TXDOT sees wildlife using Highway 77 underpass, with plans for more
-
CPS asking for donations for children in their care
-
National Border Patrol Council reacts to possible increase in migrant crossings