McAllen ready for Regional Semifinal versus CC Veterans Memorial

MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High School is in the UIL Regional Semifinal round for the first time since 2000.

Bulldogs are hosting one of two semifinal games. They'll face Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in McAllen.

2 weeks ago Thursday, November 24 2022 Nov 24, 2022 Thursday, November 24, 2022 10:01:00 PM CST November 24, 2022
