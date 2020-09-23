McAllen salon owner reflects on her recovery from Hurricane Maria and pandemic

It has been three years since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and some residents are still recovering from its impact.

Emporio Hair Salon owner Sol Deliz said she had a salon in Puerto Rico, but when the hurricane destroyed her business she decided to move to McAllen for the safety of her mother.

“We had communication issues with the doctors — we needed insulin for her and special treatments, so we decided to come here,” Deliz said.

After moving to the Rio Grande Valley, Deliz started a new business in McAllen. However, with the pandemic in full swing, she was forced to temporarily shut down.

“I had to reinvent myself again so I can connect with customers, so I set up hair product boxes so the clients can dye their hair from home,” Deliz said. “It was called salon in a box.”

