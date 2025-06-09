McAllen woman seeking lost photo albums

A McAllen woman is seeking the public’s help in getting her photo albums back.

The albums contain photos of her family from over the last 100 years.

“I just want our pictures back. If they can have it in their heart to give them back to me,” Irene Garza said.

Garza said she was attempted to keep the albums safe when she moved to her new home five years ago.

The albums and other keepsakes went into the Move-It storage unit in Mission on Griffin Parkway and Conway Avenue.

“Over the years I kept paying on it, but I started getting behind, and it's hard to catch up,” Garza said.

After missing two payments, Garza lost access to the unit in December 2024.

“They kept telling me it was locked, they couldn't let me in, that it was ready for auction,” Garza said.

Garza knows she failed to make payments, and said she doesn't blame the storage company for the loss. Instead, she's hoping whoever bought her unit will give back her photo albums.

Garza said she’s even willing to pay for the priceless memories.

Garza’s granddaughter — Niana Gutierrez — is supporting her grandmother’s efforts.

“It's really important that we don't forget where we come from, and the people that made us who we are today,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez has even posted about the lost photo albums on social media, but the posts haven’t reached the right person — yet.

Those with any information regarding the photo albums are urged to email tips@krgv.com with their name, email and phone number. Channel 5 News will then forward that information to Irene Garza.

Watch the video above for the full story.