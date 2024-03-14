McHi's Arney reaches 600 career win mark
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Head Girls Soccer Coach Patrick Arney reached the 600 win mark in the lady bulldogs 3-0 win over Sharyland last Friday.
Click on the video above for more about the longtime lady bulldogs head coach
