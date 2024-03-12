x

McAllen Girls Soccer HC Patrick Arney reaches 600 career win mark

By: Brandon Benitez

MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Head Girls Soccer Coach Patrick Arney reached the 600 win mark in the lady bulldogs 3-0 win over Sharyland last Friday.

