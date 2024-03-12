McAllen Girls Soccer HC Patrick Arney reaches 600 career win mark
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Head Girls Soccer Coach Patrick Arney reached the 600 win mark in the lady bulldogs 3-0 win over Sharyland last Friday.
Click on the video above for more about the longtime lady bulldogs head coach
More News
News Video
-
Man wanted in connection with Elsa robbery caught in Edinburg
-
Autopsy ordered on decomposed body found in rural Alamo
-
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 11, 2024
-
Medical Breakthrough: New study on immunotherapy for kidney cancer
-
Valley immigrant rights group oppose Senate Bill 4, which is set to...