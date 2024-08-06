Medical Breakthroughs: Using a ceramic blanket to treat Parkinson's disease

Parkinson's disease causes people to shake uncontrollably, but now there's a new health patch that could be a game changer.

Uncontrollable tremors and rigidity, they are the tell-tale signs of Parkinson's.

"I knew it stole your ability to walk, balance, speaking, and Parkinson's hits you in so many different ways," Parkinson's patient Steve Holland said.

Researchers at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine have developed new technology that may help control tremors.

"The Parkinson's patient, they're losing the dopamine neurons in the deep in the brain," Neuroscientist Kiminobu Sugaya said.

The technology helps to stop the loss of those neurons through specially designed ceramics wrapped in a rubber blanket. Infrared light travels through the ceramic and activates the neurons.

Mice treated with the infrared ceramics had an increase in the number of brain cells in the area associated with Parkinson's disease and, in turn, the mice had better control of their balance and movement.

"We are not going to say that this is going to regenerate the neurons, but that this one preventing the loss of the neurons even further," Sugaya said.

The therapy would be delivered through a patch that sits on your head, no surgery needed.

One of the benefits of using the ceramic blanket is that it can be used anywhere, without the need for a power supply or the side effects of drugs.

It can also be used to speed up wound healing up to 25 percent, which makes it a possible lifesaving technology suited for combat situations or people living in remote areas.