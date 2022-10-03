Medical experts note increase in patients with mental health issues, as pandemic restrictions lift

While COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to rollback and some sense of normalcy is returning, medical experts in the Valley note an increase in patients with mental health issues harboring thoughts or attempts of suicide.

Chief of Psychiatry at DHR Behavioral Health Dr. Adrian Agapito says the center has been at capacity for the past two months.

“Even though things are getting back to some level of normalcy, people are still suffering the mental health effects of this pandemic,” Agapito said. “They are still suffering from the negative socioeconomic impacts, such as unemployment, financial stressors, the relationship stressors that have been brought about by this pandemic.”

Agapito said most of his patients who have attempted suicide are adults dealing with unemployment.

If you or someone you know is facing issues with thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.