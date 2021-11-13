x

Mercedes ISD middle school temporarily put on lockdown over social media post regarding weapon

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. 

A middle school in Mercedes was temporarily put on lockdown Tuesday morning as police investigated a social media post regarding a weapon, according to a news release from the district.

Mercedes police confirmed Sgt. Manuel Chacon Middle School went on lockdown Tuesday morning. It was lifted before noon.

The lockdown was initiated after a post on social media was made regarding a weapon on the middle school campus, the district said in a news release.

No weapon was found and a student has been identified and detained by the Mercedes Police Department.

“At no time was any student exposed to threat or danger,” the release stated.

Parents tell Channel 5 News they were informed via phone call that the campus was on lockdown at about 10:45 a.m.

The Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Constable was seen blocking the streets leading to the school Tuesday morning.

The Mercedes Police Department continues to investigate. 

