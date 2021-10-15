Mexican artist helps city of Brownsville expand downtown mural

The city of Brownsville is continuing to expand their downtown mural project, this time with Mexican Muralist Sofia Castellanos.

Castellanos was chosen as the second artist to participate in the city's art project and is set to collaborate with students from the Revival of Cultural Arts (ROCA) at Brownsville Performing Art Academy and UTRGV.

Castellanos, originally from Mexico City, says she's thankful to be bringing her art to downtown Brownsville.

"Mural is about community. It's about bringing people together, about sharing what you know and let people help you and learn from them," Castellanos said. "In this particular moment, I'm really excited because I think what we're doing here is very pretty, and I hope you guys like it."

Castellanos will continue working on the project for the rest of the week. The community is invited to see the progress and catch them in action.

You can find them on 11th Street, across from the George Ramirez Performing Arts Academy.