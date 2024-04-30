Mexican citizen living in Brownsville convicted for hiring drivers to transport narcotics

A Mexican citizen living in Brownsville was convicted by a federal jury for conspiracy with intent to deliver narcotics, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The U.S. Attorney said a jury deliberated for three hours before finding 55-year-old Gilberto Almaraz-Muniz guilty on one count of conspiracy and three counts of possession with intent to distribute various controlled substances.

On March 10, 2022, law enforcement conducted a narcotic's seizure in Kleberg County and arrested co-conspirator, 24-year-old Pedro Venegas, from Brownsville.

The U.S. Attorney said law enforcement noticed tampering within the truck's engine. They removed the engine's manifold where they found 23 bundles of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl. The truck's 6-cylinder engine had been modified to appear as an 8-cylinder to keep the drugs hidden within those areas.

Further evidence showed a second co-conspirator, 25-year-old Jetzrael Saldana, from Brownsville, recruited Venegas as the driver on behalf of Almaraz-Muniz, who was a law enforcement official in Mexico and operated as the drug supplier, according to the U.S. Attorney.

During the trial, witnesses testified that Almaraz-Muniz would ask Saldana to recruit drivers to take the narcotics past the immigration checkpoint for distribution in Houston and other areas.

Almaraz-Muniz would then arrange for vehicles to be titled in the driver's name, have them do "dry runs" across the border several times before actually hiding drugs inside the vehicle, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Evidence on two other drug seizures were shown during the trial, where Almaraz-Muniz hired drivers to deliver narcotics.

On July 17, 2022, at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, law enforcement seized 83 kilograms of liquid meth and on Sept. 26, 2022, in Robstown, law enforcement seized 24 kilograms of black tar heroin.

The U.S. Attorney said Venegas and Saldana pleaded guilty on June 1, 2022, and July 26, 2023. Their sentencing is scheduled for May 1 and May 8.

Sentencing for Almaraz-Muniz is scheduled for July 17. He faces up to life imprisonment and a possible fine of $10 million. He will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.