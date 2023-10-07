Military Serves Beaumont People in Need after Hurricane

BEAUMONT – Mobile medical services under the command of the Texas National Guard served hundreds around Beaumont at a time when local doctor offices closed.

Medical tents operated by members of the Nebraska Air National Guard and the Texas Army National Guard included a range of services, including emergency care and a pharmacy.

"Doctor can't see you if his office got flooded out," said Marigene McLaughlin, a woman in Vidor who lives alone and gets around with a walker. “When you have a complication and you have six doctors and all of them are out of the area, it’s kind of hard."

Cpt. Stacey Stallard, a physician with the Texas National Guard, said there were limited options for hurricane victims.

“Many of the doctors evacuated. Most of the doctors’ offices are closed and all the hospitals are closed,” she said.

She said people who came to their center need tetanus shots, developed rashes from the dirty flood water or had “upper respiratory infections.” Others suffered injuries from wading through the water or trotting through a damaged building.

"There's a lot of people in buildings that have been affected and are growing mold now,” said Cpt. Stallard.

McLaughlin said she was able to go home with the medicine she needed.

“To see people caring, wanting to help, being there for you when you don’t have any other means,” she said.

She said she didn’t expect someone to care for her like they did. She’s grateful for the help the military relief unit offered.