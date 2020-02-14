Mission family desperately searching for dog lost under veterinary care

MISSION – A Rio Grande Valley family is desperately trying to find their lost dog. They took it to the veterinarian and he somehow ran off.

On Thursday, the Sifontes family took their Chihuahua terrier, Papi, to Mission Veterinary Hospital.

What they didn’t expect was they would leave the vet that day with their dog lost in the hands of an employee.

Surveillance footage shows the moment Papi appears to jump out of the animal care assistant’s arms. The woman is seen going around the cars trying to catch him, but when Hunter Sifontes saw the video, “It really made me mad, because if that was her dog, she never would've stopped chasing it. She would've ran until the ends of the earth until she caught the dog,” he said.

The family feels they should have been notified immediately after Papi got loose.

Dr. David Hefln, at the animal hospital, said the dog was being treated for a highly contagious neurological disease and mentioned it’s not normal protocol to take any animal out to the front.

Anyone who may have seen Papi is asked to call 512-629-1554.

