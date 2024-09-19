Mission family helps spread awareness on childhood cancer

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. According to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, 43 children are diagnosed with cancer every day.

It's the leading cause of death among children.

Amy Tijerina never expected to hear her daughter has cancer. She was at her daughter's cheerleading practice when her 11-year-old daughter fell down.

They went to the doctor expecting to hear that her daughter broke her leg.

Tijerina says her mother's instincts kicked in and right away she knew something was not right when she saw the doctor.

Her daughter was diagnosed with Enchondroma, a tumor inside her fibula bone.

"As a mom, you don't expect that. You think in a million years not me, not my daughter. You know she's a healthy young littler girl, you don't expect children to have to go through those things," Tijerina said.

She says right away they started cancer treatment.

Her daughter became cancer free the same year she was diagnosed, in 2013.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, the city of Mission is partnering with Greater Gold Foundation to host a walk to raise awareness on childhood cancer. During the event, they will have a special ceremony to honor children who lost their battle to cancer.

The walk kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Mission Event Center. People are encouraged to wear gold to support and raise awareness.