Mission opens new food park

The Mission Food Park celebrated its grand opening on Friday.

Located near the intersection of Bryan Road and Business 83 in Mission, the food park debuted Friday afternoon with five food trucks. It also includes the Jitterz coffee bar and the nearby 5x5 Brewing Co.

Patrons are required to wear masks to reduce the risk posed by COVID-19. The food truck park also offers hand sanitizing stations. Tables are wiped down after each guest.

Watch the video for the full story.