Mission Pastor Accused of Aggravated Sexual Assault Appears in Court
EDINBURG – A Mission pastor accused of aggravated sexual assault and practicing medicine without a license was in court Monday.
Melquisedec Chan is facing two counts of both offenses. He allegedly sedated his patients and then performed sexual acts while they were unconscious.
He was offered 40 years in prison by the District Attorney’s Office. Chan declined the offer; his trial is set to begin Feb. 18.
If convicted on all charges he could be facing a maximum of two life sentences.
