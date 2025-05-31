Mission Police Department partners with UTRGV for suicide prevention training

In a proactive effort to address mental health challenges within the community, the Mission Police Department held a Thursday mental health training, according to a news release.

The training was part of a partnership with the UTRGV School of Medicine.

Mission police officers — as well as law enforcement officers from other agencies such as the U.S. Border Patrol and the Brownsville Police Department — attended the PROSPER training.

According to a news release, PROSPER is an evidence-based program designed to equip law enforcement officers and agents with the skills needed to respond effectively to individuals in mental health crises.

The PROSPER training, a comprehensive eight-hour course, provides knowledge in suicide risk assessment, clinical decision-making, and intervention strategies, the news release added.

The partnership between the Mission Police Department and UTRGV emphasizes the importance of mental health training in frontline response roles, according to the release.

The training ensures officers are equipped not only to protect, but to connect individuals in crisis with the support they need.

“By investing in this type of mental health training, we are prioritizing compassion, preparedness, and community care,” Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said in a statement. “Our goal is to ensure that every person in crisis is met with understanding, support, and a pathway to help.”