Mission police: Man charged with murder after intentionally running over friend

A 29-year-old man was charged with first degree murder on Friday after police say he fatally ran over one of his friends in Mission.

Caleb Jeremiah Ramos was arrested on Thursday morning in connection with the homicide investigation, according to the Mission Police Department.

Bond was set for Ramos at $2 million during his Friday arraignment.

The crash happened Wednesday after 9 p.m. at the 200 block of El Ranchito Road, according to Mission police spokesman investigator Art Flores.

A male identified as Marcos Macias was hit by a 2007 Cadillac Escalade that fled the scene. Macias was pronounced dead when police arrived.

Police tracked the suspect vehicle to Palmview, leading to Ramos’ arrest.

Flores said the crash was initially being investigated as an auto-pedestrian collision.

“During the course of the investigation it was determined that it was a homicide, the individual intentionally and knowingly ran over one of his friends,” Flores said following the arraignment.

The incident started earlier that day when Ramos went to the home of Macias’ girlfriend and slashed the tires of a vehicle there, Mission police investigator Jorge Rodriguez said after the arraignment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If convicted, Ramos faces up to 99 years or life in prison.