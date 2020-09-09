Mission police officer escorted from Mission Regional to funeral home
Related Story
A procession took place Monday night to escort a fallen Mission police officer from Mission Regional to funeral home.
We'll update with more details as soon as they become available.
News
A procession took place Monday night to escort a fallen Mission police officer from Mission Regional to funeral home. ... More >>
News Video
-
Edinburg CISD bus drivers offer mobile aid to students, staff
-
Bert Ogden Arena to be used as polling location
-
Valley residents concerned for potential fraud in mail-in ballots
-
McAllen police officer opens fire after suspect hits another officer with vehicle
-
McAllen police officer opens fire after suspect hits another officer with vehicle