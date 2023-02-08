Mission Teen Pleads Guilty to Using Rideshare App for Human Smuggling
Related Story
EDINBURG – A teen using a rideshare mobile app to smuggle people back in April plead guilty.
In April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS showed police body cam footage of a Sullivan City officer pulling a Lyft driver over.
The officer noticed two people in the vehicle were soaking wet.
It was later determined 18-year-old Jose Vigil smuggled them into the country illegally.
Watch the video above for further details.
News
EDINBURG – A teen using a rideshare mobile app to smuggle people back in April plead guilty. In April,... More >>
News Video
-
Bond denied for three suspects accused in deadly human smuggling attempts
-
Edinburg seeking hometown heroes nominees
-
Hidalgo County Adult Probation Center hit by cyber attack
-
Mercedes workshop helping out small business owners
-
Brownsville organization requesting state funding to keep rental assistance program