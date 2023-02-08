x

Mission Teen Pleads Guilty to Using Rideshare App for Human Smuggling

EDINBURG – A teen using a rideshare mobile app to smuggle people back in April plead guilty.

In April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS showed police body cam footage of a Sullivan City officer pulling a Lyft driver over.

The officer noticed two people in the vehicle were soaking wet.

It was later determined 18-year-old Jose Vigil smuggled them into the country illegally.

