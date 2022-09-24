Mobile food bank set for Thursday in Los Indios
Related Story
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley’s Mobile Produce Distribution will be holding a pop-up event to give away produce in Los Indios.
The event is set for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until supplies run out, according to a news release.
It will be held at the Diamantina Ortega-Bennett Community Center, located at 309 E. Heywood Street in Los Indios.
Picture ID and proof of address is requested. Those arriving to pick up groceries must wear a face covering and have an empty car trunk.
News
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley’s Mobile Produce Distribution will be holding a pop-up event to give away... More >>
News Video
-
Charges pending for driver in Rio Hondo crash that killed 25-year-old man
-
DPS investigating deadly two-vehicle crash north of Alton
-
Survey aims to help get funding for internet access in Cameron County
-
First & Goal: Friday Sept. 23, 2022
-
New Donna ISD program teaches life skills to students with disabilities