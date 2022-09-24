Mobile food bank set for Thursday in Los Indios

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley’s Mobile Produce Distribution will be holding a pop-up event to give away produce in Los Indios.

The event is set for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until supplies run out, according to a news release.

It will be held at the Diamantina Ortega-Bennett Community Center, located at 309 E. Heywood Street in Los Indios.

Picture ID and proof of address is requested. Those arriving to pick up groceries must wear a face covering and have an empty car trunk.