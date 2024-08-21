Monday morning weather
Related Story
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
News
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
News Video
-
Wednesday, August 21, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s
-
State data shows Covid-related ER visits increased in July in Cameron and...
-
San Perlita ISD temporarily cancels classes following increase in COVID-19 cases
-
Funding to help Palmview police crackdown on drunk driving during Labor Day...
-
No injuries reported after plane crashes into runway sign at Weslaco airport