Monte Alto ISD appoints Dr. Filomena Leo as interim-superintendent

The Monte Alto Independent School District appointed Filomena Leo as the interim superintendent, according to a news release.

The school board made the decision during a meeting on Tuesday.

According to the release, Leo "brings a wealth of experience" to the school district, having served as interim superintendent for multiple districts across the state.

Leo holds a doctorate of Educational Leadership from the University of Texas-Pan American and has served as interim superintendent for several districts, including Mercedes Independent School District, Donna Independent School District and Weslaco Independent School District.

The news release said Leo has extensive experience in instructional leadership, facilities management and financial planning for school improvement.

The school board has officially opened the superintendent position on Wednesday, and applications will be accepted until November 7 at noon.

Those interested in applying for the position can do so online at 808west.com or email the search consultant Eden Ramirez Jr., at O'Hanlon, Demerath, and Castillo, via email at eramirez@808west.com.